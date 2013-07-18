JOHANNESBURG, July 18 Below are comments from South African Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus at her latest decision on interest rates.

INFLATION

The MPC continues to face conflicting policy choices relating to rising inflation and slowing growth. Inflation is expected to resume its upward trajectory following the brief respite in May. However, despite the upward trend in core inflation, there are no strong signs of excess demand pressures and the forecast for headline inflation suggests that the breach of the target may be short-lived.

Inflation is now expected to average 0.1 percent and 0.3 percentage points higher in 2013 and 2014, at 5.9 percent and 5.5 percent respectively, while the forecast for 2015 has been raised from 5.0 percent to 5.2 percent.

A temporary breach of the upper end of the target range is still expected in the third quarter of 2013, but at a higher average level of 6.3 percent, followed by a return to within the target range by the final quarter of the year.

While the upside risk to the inflation outlook reduces the scope for further accommodation, a tightening of the monetary policy stance does not automatically follow. This will be highly dependent on how we see the inflation trajectory unfolding in this very uncertain environment. In other words, it has become even more data dependent.

GROWTH

The Bank's growth forecast for 2013 has again been revised down from 2.4 percent to 2.0 percent and from 3.5 percent and 3.3 percent for 2014. Growth is expected to accelerate to 3.6 percent in 2015, compared with 3.8 percent previously.

The risks to the outlook are still assessed to be on the downside, particularly in the face of further delays in overcoming electricity supply constraints.

The deteriorating outlook for emerging markets has been compounded by the recent capital flow reversals that impacted adversely on domestic bond and currency markets in particular.

While financial markets have stabilised somewhat, the risks posed to emerging economies in general, including South African, by normalisation of monetary policy in the U.S. in the future, are evident.

RAND

The main upside risk to the inflation outlook is the exchange rate and much will depend on the strength of the pass-through to inflation, which to date has been relatively muted.

However, the risk remains that these pressures could be mounting, particularly if further currency weakness occurs and affects inflation expectations, which are currently anchored at the upper end of the target range.

The slowdown in quantitative easing may begin sooner than previously anticipated. The news impacted on capital flows in emerging markets, with outflows from bond markets in particular that yields on long term bonds from advanced economies were also affected.

While some of the initial fears have been addressed by guidance from the Fed, these give some insights into the difficulties that could be faced in fine tuning exit strategies from highly accommodative monetary policy, particularly at a time when global growth remains weak.

These events have a significant impact on the exchange rate of the rand.

MINING

The outlook for the mining sector remains bleak following a 0.7 per cent year-on-year contraction in May. Although production showed positive month-to-month growth for the first time in four months, on a three-month-to-three-month basis the sector contracted by 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Johannesburg Newsroom)