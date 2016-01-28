PRETORIA Jan 28 Below are comments from South
African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago at his latest
decision on interest rates.
INFLATION
Since the previous meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee,
the inflation outlook has deteriorated significantly, mainly due
to exchange rate and food price developments.
The changes in the inflation forecast are mainly due to a
significantly more depreciated real exchange rate assumption and
higher expected food inflation.
Food prices remain a risk to inflation.
The surge in agricultural commodity prices in early 2015 is
beginning to impact on consumer food price inflation and this
pressures are likely to increase in light of the persistent
drought and weaker exchange rate.
Having averaged 4.6 per cent in 2015, inflation is now
expected to average 6.8 per cent in 2016 and 7.0 per cent in
2017.
Core inflation is expected to breach the upper end of the
target range for four consecutive quarters from the third
quarter of 2016, with a peak of 6.4 per cent in the final
quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017.
This measure is expected to average 6.0 per cent in 2016,
and 5.9 per cent in 2017, and to moderate to 5.5 per cent by the
final quarter of next year.
GROWTH
The outlook is complicated by the fact that the domestic
growth outlook has weakened further.
The domestic economic growth outlook remains weak, with
further downward revisions to the Bank's forecast. Growth in
2015 is estimated to have averaged around 1.3 per cent, and is
expected to moderate to 0.9 per cent in 2016, before
accelerating to 1.6 per cent in 2017. This compares with the
previous forecast of 1.5 per cent and 2.1 per cent for 2016 and
2017.
RAND
Since the previous meeting, the rand has depreciated 13.5
percent against the U.S. dollar, 15.2 percent against the Euro
and 12.9 on a trade weighted basis.
The muted reaction of the exchange rate to the start of the
U.S federal rate decision suggested that this move was more or
less priced in but this was overshadowed by the impact of
domestic developments on the exchange rate earlier in the month.
DECISION
The Committee faced the continuing dilemma of a
deteriorating inflation environment and a worsening growth
outlook. The risks to the growth outlook are assessed to be
on the downside, despite the downward revision to the forecast.
Given the deterioration in the inflation outlook, the MPC
decided to increase the repurchase rate by 50 basis points to
6.75 per cent per annum, effective from 29 January 2016. Three
members supported a 50 basis point increase, two members
preferred a 25 basis point increase, while one member preferred
no change.
