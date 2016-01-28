PRETORIA Jan 28 Below are comments from South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago at his latest decision on interest rates.

INFLATION

Since the previous meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, the inflation outlook has deteriorated significantly, mainly due to exchange rate and food price developments.

The changes in the inflation forecast are mainly due to a significantly more depreciated real exchange rate assumption and higher expected food inflation.

Food prices remain a risk to inflation.

The surge in agricultural commodity prices in early 2015 is beginning to impact on consumer food price inflation and this pressures are likely to increase in light of the persistent drought and weaker exchange rate.

Having averaged 4.6 per cent in 2015, inflation is now expected to average 6.8 per cent in 2016 and 7.0 per cent in 2017.

Core inflation is expected to breach the upper end of the target range for four consecutive quarters from the third quarter of 2016, with a peak of 6.4 per cent in the final quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017.

This measure is expected to average 6.0 per cent in 2016, and 5.9 per cent in 2017, and to moderate to 5.5 per cent by the final quarter of next year.

GROWTH

The outlook is complicated by the fact that the domestic growth outlook has weakened further.

The domestic economic growth outlook remains weak, with further downward revisions to the Bank's forecast. Growth in 2015 is estimated to have averaged around 1.3 per cent, and is expected to moderate to 0.9 per cent in 2016, before accelerating to 1.6 per cent in 2017. This compares with the previous forecast of 1.5 per cent and 2.1 per cent for 2016 and 2017.

RAND

Since the previous meeting, the rand has depreciated 13.5 percent against the U.S. dollar, 15.2 percent against the Euro and 12.9 on a trade weighted basis.

The muted reaction of the exchange rate to the start of the U.S federal rate decision suggested that this move was more or less priced in but this was overshadowed by the impact of domestic developments on the exchange rate earlier in the month.

DECISION

The Committee faced the continuing dilemma of a deteriorating inflation environment and a worsening growth outlook. The risks to the growth outlook are assessed to be on the downside, despite the downward revision to the forecast.

Given the deterioration in the inflation outlook, the MPC decided to increase the repurchase rate by 50 basis points to 6.75 per cent per annum, effective from 29 January 2016. Three members supported a 50 basis point increase, two members preferred a 25 basis point increase, while one member preferred no change.

