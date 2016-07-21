PRETORIA, July 21 Below are comments from South
African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday as he
announced the central bank's latest decision on its benchmark
repo rate.
INFLATION
At the same time domestic inflation outcomes have surprised
marginally on the downside, but an extended breach of the target
is still expected.
The latest inflation forecast of the Bank shows a marginal
improvement compared with the previous forecast. Nevertheless,
inflation is still expected to accelerate further this year and
is only expected to return to within the target range of 3-6
percent during the third quarter of 2017.
GROWTH
The domestic economic growth outlook remains extremely
challenging, following the contraction in GDP in the first
quarter of this year. Although this is anticipated to
have been the low point of the cycle, the recovery is expected
to be weak.
RAND
The rand also responded positively to the improvement in
commodity prices, and the unexpectedly large trade surplus
recorded in May which followed a small surplus in April. Despite
this recent strength, the rand remains vulnerable to possible
"risk-off" global scenarios; changes in US monetary policy
expectations; and domestic concerns including the possibility of
ratings downgrades later in the year.
BREXIT
The outlook for the global economy has become more uncertain
as the potential consequences of these developments are being
assessed. The lack of clarity regarding the process going
forward has had significant implications for global growth and
interest rates as the prospects for further near-term monetary
policy tightening by the US Fed recede.
DECISION
While the committee remains concerned about the overall
inflation trajectory, the assessment of the balance of risks to
the inflation outlook and the weak domestic economy has provided
some room to delay further tightening of the monetary policy
stance for now. Accordingly the MPC has unanimously decided to
keep the repurchase rate unchanged at 7.0 percent per annum.
