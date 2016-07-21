PRETORIA, July 21 Below are comments from South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday as he announced the central bank's latest decision on its benchmark repo rate.

INFLATION

At the same time domestic inflation outcomes have surprised marginally on the downside, but an extended breach of the target is still expected.

The latest inflation forecast of the Bank shows a marginal improvement compared with the previous forecast. Nevertheless, inflation is still expected to accelerate further this year and is only expected to return to within the target range of 3-6 percent during the third quarter of 2017.

GROWTH

The domestic economic growth outlook remains extremely challenging, following the contraction in GDP in the first quarter of this year. Although this is anticipated to have been the low point of the cycle, the recovery is expected to be weak.

RAND

The rand also responded positively to the improvement in commodity prices, and the unexpectedly large trade surplus recorded in May which followed a small surplus in April. Despite this recent strength, the rand remains vulnerable to possible "risk-off" global scenarios; changes in US monetary policy expectations; and domestic concerns including the possibility of ratings downgrades later in the year.

BREXIT

The outlook for the global economy has become more uncertain as the potential consequences of these developments are being assessed. The lack of clarity regarding the process going forward has had significant implications for global growth and interest rates as the prospects for further near-term monetary policy tightening by the US Fed recede.

DECISION

While the committee remains concerned about the overall inflation trajectory, the assessment of the balance of risks to the inflation outlook and the weak domestic economy has provided some room to delay further tightening of the monetary policy stance for now. Accordingly the MPC has unanimously decided to keep the repurchase rate unchanged at 7.0 percent per annum. (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)