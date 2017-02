PRETORIA Nov 10 South Africa's Reserve Bank left the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 percent on Thursday as expected, partly citing inflation cocnerns.

The majority of 26 economists polled by Reuters saw the rate holding steady, with just two expecting a 50 basis point cut to 5.0 percent, which be a new all time low for the repo.

The Bank slashed rates by a cumulative 650 basis points in the two years to November 2010, but has kept them on hold at all its six policy meetings this year. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa)