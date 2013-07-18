PRETORIA, July 18 South Africa's Reserve Bank
left its repo rate unchanged as expected at 5 percent on
Thursday, citing risks to inflation from a weaker rand while
revising the growth outlook for 2013.
All of the 22 economists surveyed by Reuters last week
expected the central bank to keep the benchmark repo rate at
current four-decade lows, with the majority seeing rates
unchanged for the rest of this year.
