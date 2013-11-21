PRETORIA Nov 21 South Africa's Reserve Bank
left its repo rate unchanged as expected at 5 percent on
Thursday, as a weaker rand continues to pose upside risks to
inflation.
All of the 21 economists surveyed by Reuters last week
expected the central bank to keep the benchmark repo rate at
current four-decade lows. A slight majority expect the next move
to be an increase in the second half of 2014.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Helen Nyambura-Mwaura;
editing by David Dolan; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing
by Ed Cropley)