PRETORIA Nov 21 South Africa's Reserve Bank left its repo rate unchanged as expected at 5 percent on Thursday, as a weaker rand continues to pose upside risks to inflation.

All of the 21 economists surveyed by Reuters last week expected the central bank to keep the benchmark repo rate at current four-decade lows. A slight majority expect the next move to be an increase in the second half of 2014. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Cropley)