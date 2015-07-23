GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. GDP revision, higher oil boost stocks
* Euro weighed down by weak German, Spanish inflation numbers
PRETORIA, July 23 South Africa's Reserve Bank lifted interest rates by 25 basis points to 6.00 percent on Thursday, a decision viewed as a borderline call, with the bank saying it remained in a hiking cycle while upside risks to inflation remained in place.
"The committee is concerned that failure to act against these heightened pressures and risks will cause inflation expectations to become entrenched at higher levels," said Governor Lesetja Kganyago.
"The MPC has therefore decided to continue on its path of gradual policy normalisation." (Reporting by TJ Strydom and Ed Stoddard; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)
