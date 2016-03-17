BRIEF-KKR invests in Lyft as part of $600 million funding round
* Says KKR invests in Lyft as part of $600 million series G round of funding into Lyft; financial details not disclosed Further company coverage:
PRETORIA, March 17 South Africa's Reserve Bank raised its benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.0 percent on Thursday as it tries to tame rising inflation despite slow growth.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)
* Euro-yen sinks for 11th straight day, touches lowest since Nov