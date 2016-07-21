BRIEF-Snap Inc to choose NYSE for its IPO - CNBC, citing source
* Snap Inc to choose NYSE for its IPO - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2jvbIjS
PRETORIA, July 21 South Africa's Reserve Bank kept its benchmark repo rate unchanged at 7 percent on Thursday, saying that while it was still concerned about inflation, the weak economy had provided some room to delay further policy tightening.
"The MPC (monetary policy committee) is aware that some of the favourable factors that contributed to this decision could reverse quickly, and remains ready to react appropriately to any significant change in the inflation outlook," Governor Lesetja Kganyago told a news conference. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and TJ Strydom; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
* Cannimed Therapeutics Inc says it has raised $5.15 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $5.15 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jNCBAJ Further company coverage:
* Prefer equities over fixed income in this "reflationary, low-yield and low-return environment"