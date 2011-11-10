(Adds further comments)
PRETORIA Nov 10 Below are comments from
South African Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus on the bank's
decision on interest rates.
ON INFLATION
The inflation forecast of the bank showed a modest increase
since the previous meeting of the MPC. Inflation is expected to
breach the upper end of the target range in final quarter of
2011 and to peak in the first quarter of 2012 at 6.3 percent,
before declining gradually and returning to within the target
range in the final quarter of 2012. Inflation is expected to
measure 5.2 percent in the final quarter of 2013.
ON DOMESTIC ECONOMY
The slower domestic economic growth in the second quarter of
2011 appears to have continued in the third quarter and the
forecast of the bank has been subjected to a downward revision.
Real GPD growth in 2011 is now expected to average 3 percent
compared with 3.2 percent in the previous forecast.
The growth forecast for 2012 and 2013 has been revised down
to 3.2 percent and 4.2 percent from 3.6 percent and 4.4 percent
respectively. The downward revision is a result of revised
assumptions primarily of commodity prices and global growth.
ON RAND FX RATE
While the rand is not expected to return to its previous
elevated levels, consensus forecasts indicate an expectation of
a moderate appreciation from current levels during the course of
2012. This is largely dependent on global developments.
(Reporting by Johannesburg newsroom)