(Adds further comments)

PRETORIA Nov 10 Below are comments from South African Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus on the bank's decision on interest rates.

ON INFLATION

The inflation forecast of the bank showed a modest increase since the previous meeting of the MPC. Inflation is expected to breach the upper end of the target range in final quarter of 2011 and to peak in the first quarter of 2012 at 6.3 percent, before declining gradually and returning to within the target range in the final quarter of 2012. Inflation is expected to measure 5.2 percent in the final quarter of 2013.

ON DOMESTIC ECONOMY

The slower domestic economic growth in the second quarter of 2011 appears to have continued in the third quarter and the forecast of the bank has been subjected to a downward revision. Real GPD growth in 2011 is now expected to average 3 percent compared with 3.2 percent in the previous forecast.

The growth forecast for 2012 and 2013 has been revised down to 3.2 percent and 4.2 percent from 3.6 percent and 4.4 percent respectively. The downward revision is a result of revised assumptions primarily of commodity prices and global growth.

ON RAND FX RATE

While the rand is not expected to return to its previous elevated levels, consensus forecasts indicate an expectation of a moderate appreciation from current levels during the course of 2012. This is largely dependent on global developments. (Reporting by Johannesburg newsroom)