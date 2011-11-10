(Adds further comment on decision)
PRETORIA Nov 10 Below are comments from
South African Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus on the bank's
decision on interest rates.
ON DECISION
The decision to hold was unanimous. There was no
disagreement or having to persuade anybody towards consensus.
Everybody was agreed that the appropriate stance at this point
in time was to hold, but this was not an easy decision.
Certainly there was discussion about whether a rate cut was
appropriate at this point in time or not. On the balance, we
felt it was appropriate to hold given all of the issues that are
prevailing, particularly globally and to see where this leads
to. So a unanimous decision on hold, but certainly a strong
consideration whether we should cut or not.
ON INFLATION
The inflation forecast of the bank showed a modest increase
since the previous meeting of the MPC. Inflation is expected to
breach the upper end of the target range in final quarter of
2011 and to peak in the first quarter of 2012 at 6.3 percent,
before declining gradually and returning to within the target
range in the final quarter of 2012. Inflation is expected to
measure 5.2 percent in the final quarter of 2013.
ON DOMESTIC ECONOMY
The slower domestic economic growth in the second quarter of
2011 appears to have continued in the third quarter and the
forecast of the bank has been subjected to a downward revision.
Real GPD growth in 2011 is now expected to average 3 percent
compared with 3.2 percent in the previous forecast.
The growth forecast for 2012 and 2013 has been revised down
to 3.2 percent and 4.2 percent from 3.6 percent and 4.4 percent
respectively. The downward revision is a result of revised
assumptions primarily of commodity prices and global growth.
ON RAND FX RATE
While the rand is not expected to return to its previous
elevated levels, consensus forecasts indicate an expectation of
a moderate appreciation from current levels during the course of
2012. This is largely dependent on global developments.
ON EURO DEBT CRISIS
I do think there is a huge responsibility on the political
leadership in Europe and elsewhere at this point in time, but to
give you how South Africa would be impacted or affected, I
wouldn't be able say.
But certainly, if there is an implosion in Europe, which
every measure needs to be taken to avoid, I don't think anyone
would be unscathed.
(Reporting by Johannesburg newsroom)