* SARB trims growth forecasts
* Hefty mining wage settlements may fuel inflation
* Rising food, fuel prices main risk to CPI outlook
* Widening current account gap risk to exchange rate
By Xola Potelwa
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 20 South Africa's Reserve
Bank cut its economic growth forecasts on Thursday and warned
that labour unrest in the country's mines could hit investment
and undermine record loose monetary policy.
It kept its repo rate unchanged at 5 percent as expected,
however, after a "pre-emptive" cut in July to support growth.
The bank cut its 2012 growth forecast to 2.6 percent from
2.7 percent predicted in July, with Governor Gill Marcus saying
growth in Africa's biggest economy was expected to remain weak
because of poor global growth and disruptions to mining output.
Workers at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine returned
to work on Thursday after six weeks of strikes and protests that
claimed 46 lives and halted production for more than a month.
"As expected, the mining woes have made the economic and
political outlook more hazy," said Anisha Arora, emerging market
analyst at 4Cast.
Mining rebounded to push growth to 3.2 percent in the second
quarter after strikes at the start of the year dragged it to 2.7
percent in the first quarter. That second quarter jump looks
just as likely to be reversed in the subsequent three months.
"We expect that the recent escalation of strikes leaves the
mining sector in serious danger of strong contraction in Q3,
especially with the risk of prolonged wage demands at other
companies," Arora added.
The bank also cut its 2013 growth projection to 3.4 percent
from 3.8 percent previously forecast.
"The domestic outlook is also likely to be constrained by
local developments, particularly in the mining sector, which
have the potential to undermine the already fragile private
sector investment sentiment - despite the accommodative
macroeconomic policy environment," Marcus said.
Twenty-five of 28 economists polled by Reuters had forecast
that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would keep the repo
rate - at which it lends to commercial banks - unchanged after
a surprise 50 basis point cut in July.
The decision was unanimous although Marcus said there was
some discussion about another rate cut.
"Although global and domestic growth conditions remain
challenging, the MPC is of the view that a further reduction in
the repurchase rate is not appropriate at this stage," she said.
INFLATION RISKS
The rand briefly weakened after Marcus said the
inflation outlook had deteriorated slightly to 5.2 percent in
2013 from an expectation of 5.1 percent previously, mainly on
risks from higher food and fuel prices.
However, it recovered most of those losses after rates were
kept on hold.
South Africa targets a headline inflation rate of 3 to 6
percent and food and petrol prices posed the main risk to its
inflation forecast, Marcus said.
Inflation was at 5.0 percent in August, ticking up slightly
from a 14-month low of 4.9 percent in July, with the bank saying
this may have been the low point in inflation for the short
term.
Marcus warned that a 22 percent wage-hike settlement for
Lonmin miners may set a precedent for future wage demands,
adding more inflation pressures to the economy.
A shocking current account deficit of 6.4 percent in Q2 may
also fan inflation as it weakens the rand exchange rate.
South Africa's current account gap has previously been
comfortably funded by portfolio inflows, but such a wide gap,
coupled with a lack of foreign direct investment, makes it a
concern if it does not narrow in the next quarter.
The MPC next meets in November for its last policy-setting
meeting of the year. Only eight out of the 28 surveyed
economists expect another reduction this year.