JOHANNESBURG Nov 21 Below are comments from South African Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus at her latest decision on interest rates.

INFLATION

"Core inflation which excludes food, petrol and electricity was unchanged at 5.3 percent while administrative price inflation which excluding petrol increased marginally to 7.1 percent. The headline producer price inflation for final manufactured goods was unchanged in September to 6.7 percent.

"The headline inflation forecast of the bank is more or less unchanged since the previous meeting of the bank."

GROWTH

"The policy dilemma is underlined by the deterioration in the growth outlook. The committee assesses the risks to be on the downside, amid continued supply disruptions and low business and consumer confidence.

"The downward trend of household consumption expenditure is indicative of relatively weak demand conditions in the economy, and slower bank credit extension to households is likely to reinforce this trend.

"The inflation forecast remains uncomfortably close to the upper level of the inflation target range but our central forecast remains within the target. Given the increased upside risks to the outlook, we do not see room for further monetary accommodation.

"We will continue to monitor developments carefully on an ongoing basis and remain committed to act as required. The MPC has decided to keep the rate unchanged at 5.0 percent per annum at this stage."

EXCHANGE RATE

"Speculation regarding tapering has been the main driver of the rand volatility since the previous meeting of the MPC.

"The rand has depreciated by 17 percent against the dollar since the beginning of the year and by 15 percent on a trade-weighted basis.

"The exchange rate of the rand remains an increasingly upside risk to the inflation outlook, notwithstanding the relatively slow pass through to consumer prices to date, the challenge facing the MPC is not only the timing and speed of Fed tapering but also to try to assess the extent to which tapering has already been priced into exchange rate.

"There is a risk that should there be a stronger or more disorderly response by the markets to actual Fed tapering, the reaction of the exchange rate could be more extreme." (Reporting by Johannesburg Newsroom)