* Upside inflation risks, weak growth reason for hike

* SARB breaks ranks with EM's by lifting before U.S. Fed

* U.S. normalisation a threat to currency (Adds details, currency move, quotes, background)

By Mfuneko Toyana

PRETORIA, July 23 South Africa's Reserve Bank lifted interest rates by 25 basis points to 6.00 percent on Thursday, a move viewed as a borderline call, and said inflation risks and tepid growth would keep it in a hiking cycle.

By raising benchmark lending rates for the first time since July 2014 and preempting a U.S. rates lift off expected in September, the bank took a step its emerging market peers have resisted.

"The rand remains vulnerable to global market reaction to U.S. monetary policy normalisation," said Governor Lesetja Kganyago, adding that Fed tightening would likely trigger an "exchange rate-inflation spiral".

The rand has weakened over 5 percent against the dollar in 2015 and managed only brief gains following the SARB decision, underscoring its vulnerability to greenback strength as well as creaking fundamentals that have seen growth stuttering around 2 percent.

"The SARB is now emphasising, even more than it did previously, how data-driven any tightening decision is likely to be," said Razia Khan, chief EMEA economist at Standard Charted. "Much will hinge on the Fed in the coming months."

The bank said it expected headline inflation to breach its upper target of 6 percent in the first two quarters of 2016, and for growth to remain subdued until the power crisis subsided.

"The committee is concerned that failure to act against these heightened pressures and risks will cause inflation expectations to become entrenched at higher levels," said Kganyago.

The government recently backed down from its plan to offer public sector unions a lower pay rise, acceding to demands for an above inflation rise of 7 percent, while steep hikes to electricity tariffs remain a likelihood.

"By raising the repo today, (the SARB) did even more for growth, as this tightening meaningfully diminishes the threat of sharp rate increases further out," Khan said.

Earlier in the session, Turkey's central bank left interest rates unchanged, while Russia's central bank cut its main lending rates in June, with only Brazil in the "fragile five" group raising rates recently. (Reporting Johannesburg Newsroom; Editing by James Macharia and Tom Heneghan)