(Adds quotes, background)
PRETORIA, Sept 23 South Africa's Reserve Bank
kept its benchmark repo rate unchanged as expected on
Wednesday, saying the outlook for domestic economic growth had
deteriorated even as inflation pressures increased.
"The combination of sharply slowing growth and rising
inflation compounds the dilemma facing monetary policy,"
Governor Lesetja Kganyago told a news conference, leaving its
benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6 percent.
The decision followed a 25 basis point increment in July,
the first adjustment in a year.
Kganyago said the Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee
remained on a gradual policy normalisation path.
"The committee will continue to monitor developments
closely, and will not hesitate to act appropriately
should the risks to the inflation outlook deteriorate
materially," he said.
A Reuters poll this week showed 28 of 31 economists expected
the repo rate to remain unchanged, saying the South African
Reserve Bank would likely wait until November to lift interest
rates, amid concerns about sluggish growth.
Only two analysts forecast a 25 basis point increment this
week, while one predicted a 50-basis-point hike.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and TJ Strydom; Writing by Stella
Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)