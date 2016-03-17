* Repo rate raised by 25 bps to 7 pct

By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo

PRETORIA, March 17 South Africa's Reserve Bank raised its benchmark repo rate on Thursday as it tries to tame rising inflation, despite fears about waning economic growth.

Central Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the monetary policy committee (MPC) remained concerned about the weak growth outlook amid negative business and consumer confidence, but it assessed the risk to the growth outlook to be on the downside.

"Given the upside risks to the inflation forecast and the protracted period of the expected breach, the MPC decided that further tightening was required to complement the previous moves," Kganyago told a news conference.

The bank raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.0 percent, after a 50 basis points hike in January, as it sees inflation averaging 6.6 percent this year.

The bank targets inflation at between 3 percent and 6 percent and said the breach of the upper target range remained a serious concern.

"The MPC remains sensitive to the possible negative effects of policy tightening on cyclical growth, but will remain focused on its mandate of maintaining price stability," Kganyago said.

The bank expects economic growth of 0.8 percent in 2016, down from a previous forecast of 0.9 percent.

A majority of economists and analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected rates to remain unchanged.

But some economists who previously had a 'hold' view on rates changed their predictions this week to 'raise' after the rand fell sharply as investors fretted about a public row between police and Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and a possible rating downgrade.

Markets have also been rattled by claims that a wealthy family with close ties to President Jacob Zuma may have been behind his decision to sack finance minister Nhlanhla Nene in December.

"South Africa's rapidly metastasizing political scandal is eroding investor confidence, raising the risk of another run on the currency," Capital Economics analysts said.

"Slightly tighter monetary policy would do little to insulate the rand from another crash if President Zuma provides another political surprise."

Kganyago said the bank's independence was not under threat.

The rand extended gains against the dollar after the decision and government bonds also held on to gains achieved before the rates decision. (Additional reporting by Johannesburg newsroom; Editing by James Macharia)