(Adds further comments from Q&A)
PRETORIA Jan 19 Below are comments from
South African Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus on the bank's
decision on interest rates.
ON INFLATION
- Inflation is now expected to remain above the upper end of
the target range for a more extended period, but there is still
no evidence of significant demand pressures in the economy.
- Food prices remain the major driver of inflation,
influenced by global and local factors. A smaller than expected
maize crop contributed to the doubling of maize prices
ON DOMESTIC ECONOMY
- Since the previous meeting of the Monetary Policy
Committee, the outlook for domestic inflation and economic
growth has deteriorated, posing a serious challenge for monetary
policy going forward.
- The primary reason for the worsening domestic growth
outlook is the risk of contagion from the persistent crisis in
Europe, which shows no sign of a speedy resolution.
- The outlook for domestic economic growth remains subdued.
- Despite the less favourable outlook, some improvement is
expected in the mining and manufacturing sectors which both
contracted in the second and third quarters of 2011.
ON RAND FX RATE
- The rand exchange rate has continued to display a
relatively high degree of volatility in response to erratic
changes in global risk aversion.
- The outlook for the rand exchange rate remains highly
dependent on global risk appetite.
ON GLOBAL ECONOMY
- The global outlook remains clouded by the worsening
situation in the Eurozone, and growth forecasts for the region
have generally been revised down amid widespread sovereign
ratings downgrades. It is now generally accepted that the
Eurozone is likely to experience a recession in 2012, but the
extent and duration is still uncertain.
- Global inflation appears to be moderating, as weaker
demand has contributed to declines in food and commodity prices.
Oil prices, however, have been underpinned by risks to supply
due to geopolitical factors.
FROM Q+A
- It is not appropriate to discuss what Moody raised. They
put out very clearly in their document what their concerns are.
It's a question of South Africa looking at that and addressing
these challenges.
- Oil prices had undergone conflicting pressures, including
weaker global growth with the upside that geo-political
pressures have raised fears of supply distributions.
Nevertheless, crude remains stable.
- We don't expect global oil prices to fall but to stabilize
more or less at current levels.
- I would defy you to tell us where the rand will be in a
few days.
- The rand has retraced its steps over the last few weeks
and may well contribute to the inflation outcome, moderated from
the forecast.
- We have had risk aversion that has caused a flight of
capital into what is primarily the dollar. In that sense, the
returns that you are going to get and the need for those
entities that we were investing in emerging markets has not
gone. In some point of time, our expectation is that this will
turn, but no one knows when.
- With respect to food prices, we would expect to see some
moderation, which is likely to have a moderating effect on
inflation.
- (The rise in unsecured lending) is something we're
watching. It is something we want to understand better as to why
it is developing the way it is. But it's not something that one
should say 'Oh we've got a big problem.' The people who have
been involved with unsecured lending - your Capitecs etc - have
been doing this for a very long time. They're very seasoned and
experienced. The growth in unsecured lending in commercial
banks is something we're looking at... but you've got to look at
the total lending and see that it's not that big.
(Reporting by Johannesburg newsroom)