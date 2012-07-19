* Domestic economy appears to be slowing further
* Bank says conditions appropriate for further accommodation
* Rand initially falls, bonds hit record lows after cut
* FRA market prices in another cut this year
* Labour wants more monetary loosing
JOHANNESBURG, July 19 South Africa's Reserve
Bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark rate to a record low on
Thursday, citing a weaker economic outlook and earning rare
praise from the government's labour allies who have long
demanded monetary loosening to help create jobs.
But Governor Gill Marcus was careful to manage expectations
for more cuts that are likely to emerge from the left-leaning
allies of the ruling ANC as the party approaches a leadership
election at the end of the year.
Striking a decidedly dovish tone as she announced a 50 basis
point cut to 5.0 percent in the repo, Marcus said the bank was
concerned about the increased risks to domestic growth.
"The monetary policy committee views the prevailing
conditions to be appropriate for further monetary accommodation
to the economy that will not undermine the inflation outlook,"
she said.
Government bond yields fell to record lows and the rand
weakened against the dollar after the rate cut.
Powerful labour federation COSATU, which has accused the
Reserve Bank of blindly focusing on inflation targeting at the
expense of supporting growth, said Thursday's cut after rates
were kept on hold for 19 months was "too little too late".
"Nevertheless it's a welcome step in the right direction and
what we hope is that it isn't just a one-off but reflects a
different mindset that they've changed their priorities," COSATU
spokesman Patrick Craven told Reuters.
"We hope we will see more reductions which will stimulate
growth, create jobs and synchronise the Reserve Bank's policies
with those of government departments which are pursuing a much
more expansionist, developmental policy."
But Marcus, known for standing her ground on the importance
of an independent central bank, warned interest rate cuts on
their own would not solve the country's economic challenges. The
bank would continue to act in line with its mandate, which
includes keeping inflation within a 3-6 percent band.
NO PANACEA FOR LOW GROWTH
"(That) was an interesting political point made by Governor
Marcus - that whilst they could provide some further stimulus
with a cut at this time it was not a panacea to solve all of
South Africas problems," Nomura emerging market analyst Peter
Attard Montalto said.
"They clearly want to avoid pressure from civil society and
politicians to cut aggressively in a cycle of cuts."
The Reserve Bank lowered its 2012 growth forecast to 2.7
percent, in line with the Treasury's expectations, from the 2.9
percent seen in May, saying the risks to this forecast were on
the downside if there was a more widespread global downturn.
Inflation was expected to continue to moderate over the next
few quarters, reaching a low of 4.9 percent in the second
quarter of 2013, she added. It was then expected to remain
fairly stable around the 5 percent level to the end of 2014.
Twenty-one of 23 economists polled by Reuters last week
expected the bank to keep the repo rate, at which it lends to
commercial banks, unchanged. Only two saw a 50 basis point cut.
"The big question is whether this is the start of a series
of cuts, or whether it's a once-off. But as the governor said,
it's all going to be data-dependent," said Nedbank economist
Isaac Matshego.
The Reserve Bank is scheduled to hold two more policy
meetings this year, in September and November.
Forward rate agreements, which give an indication of the
market's view on future interest rates, indicated a slim chance
of another 50 basis point cut later this year.
Prior to Thursday's move, the bank had kept rates steady for
19 months and the majority of economists polled had ruled out a
cut this year.
