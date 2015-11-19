* Bank lifts rates by 25 basis points, second hike in 2015
* Cuts inflation forecasts, but warns of impact of drought
* Surprise decision as markets expected Bank to stand pat
By Mfuneko Toyana
PRETORIA, Nov 19 South Africa's central bank
surprised markets on Thursday by raising benchmark lending rates
for the second time in 2015, warning that failure to act on
inflation risks could worsen the country's already weak growth.
The bank raised lending rates by 25 basis points to 6.25
percent after increasing them the same amount in July. Markets
had bet it would leave rates unchanged while waiting to see the
effect of a U.S rate increase widely expected in December.
"Delaying the adjustment further could lead to second-round
effects and require an even stronger monetary policy response in
the future, with more severe consequences for short-term
growth," Governor Lesetja Kganyago said at the South African
Reserve Bank's (SARB) final policy meeting for 2015.
The bank expects inflation to average 4.6 percent in 2015,
compared with a previous forecast of 4.7 percent. But it sees
consumer prices breaching the bank's upper target of 6 percent
for two consecutive quarters in 2016 as an ongoing drought
pushes up food prices.
"Despite the increase, the MPC still views the monetary
policy stance to be accommodative. The continuing challenge is
for monetary policy to achieve a fine balance between achieving
our core mandate of price stability and not undermining
short-term growth unduly," Kganyago said.
The Bank lowered its forecast for GDP growth for 2015 and
2016, to 1.4 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.
"By acting early, the SARB has put itself in a more
comfortable place. Should inflation risks accelerate, its
tightening now should be sufficient to deal with the threat,"
said chief economist at Standard Charted Razia Khan.
Foreign exchange markets welcomed the rate hike. The South
African rand gained more than one percent after the decision.
Government-issued bonds also rose.
Not everyone was enthusiastic. The bank had room to keep
rates on hold, to alleviate pressure on the economy, Nedbank
head of research Mohammed Nalla said. The rate increase risked
entrenching recessionary conditions after the continent's most
advanced economy contracted in the second quarter.
"If you look at the SARB's own inflation forecasts, the
entire curve softened marginally," Nalla said. "... If the hike
was intended to potentially stymie second-round effects of a
weaker rand, I don't think 25 basis points does that."
Members of the bank's six-member policy committee voted 4 to
2 to raise rates. Kganyago said the committee did not consider a
50-basis-point hike.
