* Cbank pauses tightening cycle
* Economy seen flat, inflation pressures ease
* Analysts still see one more rate hike this year
By Stella Mapenzauswa
JOHANNESBURG, July 21 South Africa's central
bank kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, saying a weak
economy had persuaded it to pause a cycle of hikes that it was
ready to resume if price pressures picked up again.
The Reserve Bank called the growth outlook "extremely
challenging", with Africa's most developed economy now expected
to remain at a standstill in 2016 compared with earlier
forecasts of a 0.6 percent expansion.
All 31 economists surveyed by Reuters about a week ago
predicted the bank would hold its benchmark repo rate
at 7 percent, with their median forecast pointing
to a 25 basis point increase at its November meeting to tame
inflation pressures.
Although inflation was likely to remain above the central
bank's 3-6 percent target until late 2017, it said the inflation
forecast was more benign than at its last policy meeting in May.
"The assessment of the balance of risks to the inflation
outlook and the weak domestic economy has provided some room to
delay further tightening ...for now," Governor Lesetja Kganyago
told a news conference.
Kganyago said the bank had "pressed the pause button" on
hikes, though it was ready to react appropriately to significant
changes in the inflation outlook.
The Reserve Bank has raised rates by 200 basis points since
early 2014, though it also kept them on hold in May.
The rand extended gains against the dollar after
Thursday's policy decision, while government bonds also
strengthened.
NKC African Economics analyst Hanns Spangenberg said that,
as things stood, he expected a least one more 25 basis point
hike this year.
"But if the current status quo of excess global liquidity
continues, the rand continues to appreciate and growth continues
to disappoint, the door for further rate hikes ...will continue
to close," he added.
The bank, whose monetary policy committee next meets on Sept
22, said the rand had been supported by the global search for
yield but was vulnerable to any downturn in risk appetite,
indication of a U.S. rate hike or threat of credit ratings
downgrades.
The bank has previously warned that South Africa, which
managed to hold on to its investment grade ratings from Moody's,
Fitch and S&P earlier in the year, risked being cut to "junk" if
the ailing economy showed no improvement.
(Additional reporting by Johannesburg newsroom; editing by John
Stonestreet)