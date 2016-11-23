* Central bank seen holding rates on Thursday
* Futures markets pricing-in end of hiking cycle
* Rand rally, moderating inflation favour bond demand
By Mfuneko Toyana
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 23 Yield-hungry investors look
set to boost demand for South African bonds despite the threat
of ratings downgrades to "junk", as the cycle of interest rate
hikes ends, the rand recovers and inflation calms down, analysts
say.
The Treasury is battling to avoid downgrades from Moody's,
Fitch and S&P this year, with the agencies keen to see
Pretoria's commitment to fiscal prudence.
But Lesiba Mothata, chief economist at Investment Solutions,
which manages more than 330 billion rand ($23.15 billion) worth
of assets said the hunt for yield will outweigh that problem.
"Investors are lustful for yield globally," he said.
"So, even if it gets downgraded it can easily be seen as a
fallen angel, which is why the word 'junk' is a misnomer."
Analysts said demand for high-yielding bonds, which tends to
increase when interest rates and inflation fall, was likely to
be triggered should the central bank hold rates on Thursday.
All but one of 33 economists surveyed by Reuters forecast
rates to remain unchanged.
The central bank has hinted it may have reached the end of
its tightening cycle having raised rates by a cumulative 200
basis points since early 2014 to 7 percent, but said the bar for
any future rate cuts was very high.
With the 10-year paper yielding close to 9
percent, analysts say investors are likely to return to the debt
market after selling off more than 12 billion rand in November.
Old Mutual investment strategist, Izak Odendaal, whose firm
manages more than 100 billion rand in assets, said: "Our yields
are attractive in a global context relative to developed markets
and most major emerging markets."
He said that Pretoria's commitment to fiscal consolidation
was also "a positive for bonds".
On Wednesday, markets were pricing in a 29-percent
probability of 25-basis-point (bps) hike by the central bank on
Thursday, and a 15-percent chance of 50 bps increase, according
to Thomson Reuters and bourse data.
The weaker rand and a severe drought that affected
food production have kept inflation above the upper end of the
bank's target of between 3 and 6 percent.
But rains have returned and the rand has gained almost 3
percent against the dollar in the last three sessions and more
than 20-percent compared with January's low of 17.995.
Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop sees the rand
averaging 13.8400/dollar in 2017, 12.4800 in 2018, and 11.4900
by 2019, boosted mainly by a rebound in global commodity prices,
which form a large part of South Africa's export revenue.
($1 = 14.2577 rand)
