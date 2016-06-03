JOHANNESBURG, June 3 South Africa's finance
minister said on Friday the decision by S&P Global Ratings to
keep its investment-grade credit rating was positive and showed
that the country was resilient.
Speaking on Talk Radio 702, Pravin Gordhan said that growth
needed to be expanded to avoid a downgrade by S&P in December.
S&P affirmed the rating on the sovereign debt of Africa's
most industrialised country at BBB-, but warned that the outlook
remained negative, reflecting the potential adverse consequences
of low GDP growth.
