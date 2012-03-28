BRIEF-United Docks reports HY loss before tax of 6.3 mln rupees
* HY ended Dec 2016 revenue 9.5 million rupees versus 12.0 million rupees year ago
JOHANNESBURG, March 28 South Africa disagrees with S&P's assessment of the political risk in the country, and political debate should not be confused with instability, the Treasury said on Wednesday.
The ratings agency S&P downgraded the country's outlook to negative from stable, saying this reflected the potential for a ratings downgrade if economic and social problems fed into the political debate ahead of 2014 elections.
"Political debate and a vigorous exchange of ideas on policy options are part and parcel of the fibre of a democratic dispensation. This cannot be construed as political instability," the Treasury said in a statement.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa)
* HY ended Dec 2016 revenue 9.5 million rupees versus 12.0 million rupees year ago
* Says special dividend of 2 sen per ordinary share Source (http://bit.ly/2km4aVP) Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, Feb 14 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank on Tuesday posted a 4.7 percent fall in fourth quarter profit, according to a statement.