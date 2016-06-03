* Agency keeps negative outlook, citing low GDP growth
* Gordhan says decision shows South Africa's resilience
* Rand extends gains to 3 percent on the day
* Fitch due to make public its decision next week
* Pretoria spared downgrade from Moody's in May
By James Macharia
JOHANNESBURG, June 3 South Africa held on to its
investment-grade credit rating from S&P Global Ratings on
Friday, but the rating agency also maintained its negative
outlook, citing low GDP growth.
S&P left its rating BBB- but warned in a statement that its
negative outlook reflects "the potential adverse consequences of
low GDP growth" and signals "that we could lower our ratings on
South Africa this year or next if policy measures do not turn
the economy around.
South Africa risked losing investment-grade status because
of weak growth, large deficits and scandals surrounding
President Jacob Zuma.
"Rising political tensions are accentuating vulnerabilities
in the country's sovereign credit profile," S&P warned, but it
said Pretoria had shown resolve to reduce fiscal deficits.
The rand extended earlier gains to trade at 15.0600
at its strongest levels, up more than 3 percent on the day.
South Africa's Treasury said S&P's decision gave it more
time to implement economic reforms before another review in
December and to expand growth, which it has forecast at 0.9
percent in 2016, compared with 1.3 percent last year.
A cut to "junk" status would have pushed up Pretoria's
borrowing costs, making it harder to plug a budget deficit
estimated at 3.2 percent of GDP in the 2016/17 financial year.
A review by Fitch, which also rates South Africa one step
above non-investment grade, is expected next week, according to
the Treasury. Last month Moody's held its rating at Baa2.
"NEGATIVE NOISES"
S&P's decision was also seen by analysts as a sign of
confidence in Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, who was
re-appointed in December after Zuma removed two other finance
ministers within five days.
Following his appointment, the minister set out to reassure
ratings agencies and investors that he was committed to
stabilising public debt at below 50 percent of national output.
"We are indeed a resilient nation and we have many things
going for us," Gordhan told Talk Radio 702 after S&P's decision.
On eNCA television, he called for an end to "negative noises
which harm us in the eyes of global investors."
South Africa has been gripped by political upheaval ranging
from a failed impeachment attempt against Zuma to widespread
media reports that the president is at "war" with Gordhan. Zuma
has denied the claims.
Analysts say Zuma's ruling party faces a strong challenge at
local government elections in August from opponents seeking to
capitalize on his troubles.
South Africa "had turned the corner," said ANC's spokesman
Zizi Kodwa.
BNP Paribas Cadiz Securities economist Jeffrey Schultz said
apart from growth, S&P wanted to see less political instability.
"If we don't see that come December, then I still think that
a downgrade into sub-investment-grade territory for our foreign
currency rating is very much still on the cards."
(Additional reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, Mfuneko
Toyana, Joe Brock, Nqobile Dludla and Tanisha Heiberg; Writing
by James Macharia; Editing by Larry King)