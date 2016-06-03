JOHANNESBURG, June 3 S&P Global Ratings on Friday affirmed South Africa's investment-grade credit rating and kept its negative outlook, pushing the rand higher.

S&P affirmed the rating on the sovereign debt of Africa's most industrialised country at BBB-, but warned that the outlook remained negative, reflecting the potential adverse consequences of low GDP growth. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)