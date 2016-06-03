JOHANNESBURG, June 3 South Africa will decide by
the end of this year which state-owned companies would be
privatised or closed as the government cuts spending amid slow
economic growth, Treasury Director General Lungisa Fuzile said
on Friday.
"I can say without fear of contradiction, before the end of
this year, it will be possible to go beyond just the technical
analysis and reporting and begin now to point at which entities
have got to folded and which ones must be merged," Fuzile said
in an interview with CNBC Africa television channel.
His comments came after S&P Global Ratings affirmed South
Africa's investment-grade credit rating, but kept its negative
outlook citing low GDP growth.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Olivia
Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)