(Adds Eskom on rating decision, S&P, details)
By Mfuneko Toyana
JOHANNESBURG, June 3 South Africa will decide by
the end of this year which state-owned companies would be
privatised or closed as the government cuts spending amid slow
economic growth, a senior Treasury official said on Friday.
Many of South Africa's 300-odd state entities are a drain on
the government's purse and a team commissioned by President
Jacob Zuma to review the companies recommended that some
companies should be sold.
Treasury said in its 2016 budget review the government was
implementing recommendations of the committee and would examine
private sector participation in the state-owned companies.
"I can say without fear of contradiction, before the end of
this year, it will be possible to go beyond just the technical
analysis and reporting and begin now to point at which entities
have got to folded and which ones must be merged," Director
General Lungisa Fuzile said on CNBC Africa television channel.
His comments came after S&P Global Ratings affirmed South
Africa's investment-grade credit rating, but kept its negative
outlook citing low GDP growth.
South Africa's state-owned firms range from SAA to power
utility Eskom and logistics group Transnet, among others.
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said in his February budget
speech that Africa's most industrialised nation would explore
merging two of its state-owned airlines, South African Airways
(SAA) and SA Express, and seek a minority equity partner for the
company.
President Jacob Zuma has ruled out privatising SAA, which is
in the middle of a turnaround strategy led by Gordhan.
Zuma also said Eskom had turned the corner, declaring that
South Africa would never experience power cuts after the utility
was forced early last year to impose almost daily power cuts as
demand outstripped available capacity.
Following S&P's decision on Friday, Eskom
said in a statement that stable power supply had
helped South Africa avert a credit ratings downgrade.
S&P said in its statement that "energy sector improvements
will likely reduce some of the economic bottlenecks."
Eskom's Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh said in a
statement that the utility would keep its power supply steady.
Power cuts, a commodities downturn and a severe drought that
has hit agricultural output have been blamed for slow economic
growth, which the Treasury forecasts at 0.9 percent this year
from 1.3 percent in 2015.
(Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)