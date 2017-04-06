BRIEF-China Pacific Insurance units' Jan-May premium income at 136.9 bln yuan
* Says units' Jan-May premium income at 136.9 billion yuan ($20.14 billion)
JOHANNESBURG, April 6 South African banks are adequately capitalised to deal with effects of a sub-investment credit rating, the central bank said on Thursday, after S&P downgraded several major financial institutions to junk status.
"The resilience of the banks stems from the high capital buffers that prevail in the South African banking system," the bank said in a statement.
"Overall, the South African financial system remains healthy, robust and resilient despite some headwinds caused by elevated levels of domestic economic, financial and political events, as well as global financial market volatility." (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)
* Says units' Jan-May premium income at 136.9 billion yuan ($20.14 billion)
HONG KONG, June 14 (IFR) - Asian credit markets remained stable on Wednesday with investors waiting cautiously for the result of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
* Vice-chairman Saed Al Bahhar Al Shehhi appointed as new chairman Source: (http://bit.ly/2szqP4s) Further company coverage: )