(Adds FSB comment)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 4 South Africa's financial
watchdog said on Friday it had cancelled the registration of
Fitch Rating's South African affiliate following a request from
the company.
The Financial Services Board (FSB) said the ratings issued
by Fitch Southern Africa would stay valid for four months.
"The cancellation of the registration means that Fitch
Southern Africa, or any other Fitch office or entity, will no
longer issue credit ratings for regulatory purposes in South
Africa," the FSB said in a statement.
Fitch Southern Africa said in a statement it was discussing
with the FSB how best to remain transparent and provide credit
opinions while respecting South African legislation.
Tembisa Marele, a spokeswoman for the FSB, said she was not
aware of any fallout between Fitch and the South African
government.
South Africa's Finance Ministry declined immediate comment.
In June, Fitch Ratings cut its 2015 and 2016 forecasts for
Africa's most advanced economy due to energy supply constraints
and affirmed its BBB rating with a negative outlook.
Fitch was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and
John Stonestreet)