* Fitch warns of South Africa downgrade
* Investors keep eye on bailouts for state firms
* Nuclear programme could be credit negative
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 2 The recent downgrade to junk
of South Africa's emerging market peer Brazil is a timely
warning that ratings agencies and investors will not hesitate to
punish signs of unwieldy budget deficits on a prolonged basis.
Closer to home, Zambia, whose currency skidded nearly 20
percent earlier this week after Moody's cut its rating
, will give South Africa's Finance Minister
Nhlanhla Nene cause for nervousness as he prepares his medium
term budget due later this month.
Unlike fellow BRICS grouping member Brazil, which now holds
an investment rating from only Fitch after downgrades from
Moody's and Standard & Poor's, South Africa still has a
favourable standing with all three agencies.
But any signs that Nene is struggling to rein in a budget
deficit hovering around 4 percent of GDP could raise a red flag.
Fitch warned on Sept. 8 that the risk of a downgrade for
Africa's most developed economy was increasing, citing a largely
negative news flow this year, which has included chronic
electricity shortages and a sharply weaker rand currency.
"I believe the risk of a downgrade by Fitch in December is
quite high," said Macquarie First South Securities economist
Elna Moolman, warning that agencies were keeping a sharp eye on
Pretoria's commitment to fiscal discipline.
"For now, our investment grade ratings are secure. However,
in the long term it requires commitment to fiscal consolidation
to preserve this status."
Fitch rates South Africa at BBB with a negative outlook and
could take it down a notch if Nene fails to impress in his Oct.
21 medium term budget policy statement.
Nene will be hard pressed to keep a grip on government
borrowing while also trying to stimulate growth - seen at a
sluggish 2 percent at most this year - to boost revenue.
"The market and rating agencies will be waiting to see how
materially Treasury downgrades their growth forecast and the
impact on revenue and the deficit by extension," said Mohammed
Nalla, head of strategic research at Nedbank Capital.
The slippery slope for South Africa lies in its debt-ridden
state firms which face billions of rand in funding shortfalls,
although Nene has vowed that any government support will be
budget neutral, mostly through guarantees on loans.
State-owned utility Eskom, for instance, needs to borrow
more than 20 billion rand ($1.4 billion) to refurbish its ageing
fleet of power generation plants and is struggling to meet
electricity demand.
But investors are also skittish over the government's
ambitious nuclear programme, which will cost as much as $100
billion but whose funding is still not clear.
Nene says the programme will be transparent but both
opposition parties and analysts are worried that it could push
South Africa's debt-to-GDP ratio, already close to 50 percent,
even higher.
"Even if we do go forward with this nuclear programme we
still need to be able to deliver on a lower deficit and
therefore stabilise debt to GDP," said Peter Worthington, an
analyst at Barclays Africa. "The nuclear proposal is potentially
a huge credit negative for South Africa."
