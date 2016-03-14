(Adds quotes, details, background)
JOHANNESBURG, March 14 South African Finance
Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Monday he had constructive
discussions with ratings agencies on a roadshow in London and
the United States last week as Pretoria tries to fend off
downgrades amid weak economic growth.
The trip came against the backdrop of mounting concerns that
Africa's most industrialised economy could lose its
investment-grade rating by mid-year, potentially raising
borrowing costs for government and firms alike.
Some of the main concerns raised during meetings with over
250 investors, included risks to the fiscal outlook, slow
economic growth, clarity over labour and monetary policy as well
the political environment, Gordhan told a news conference.
South Africa was still able to pay back its debt and could
avoid a downgrade "if we work together", Gordhan said.
"Once you get downgraded on average it takes you five years
or more to work your way up again, so you don't want to end up
there as a country," he said.
Moody's visits South Africa this week to assess the economy
and decide whether to alter its Baa2 rating. Moody's has said it
was concerned about the ability of government policies to
restore fiscal strength and boost growth.
Investors have been worried about undue political
interference in fiscal policy in Africa's most industrialised
but ailing economy after President Jacob Zuma changed finance
ministers twice in less than a week in December.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa;
Editing by James Macharia)