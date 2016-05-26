* Only foreign debt risks downgrade
* 90 percent of debt local currency
* Fund managers to lap up bonds if yields rise
* Long term risk remains, jobs at risk
By Mfuneko Toyana
JOHANNESBURG, May 26 While South Africa's
policymakers fear a possible downgrade of the country's debt
rating next week could derail reforms, some fund managers see it
as a buying opportunity.
Africa's most industrialised nation has been edging towards
losing its investment-grade status due to weak growth, large
deficits and political scandals surrounding President Jacob
Zuma, including changing two finance ministers in December.
Standard and Poor's and Fitch deliver their decisions on the
sovereign rating next week.
Policymakers fear a downgrade to "junk" status could trigger
a mass exodus of investments and higher borrowing costs. But
higher bond yields, typical after a downgrade, will be welcomed
by some investors in a year when equities have flatlined and
interest rates in developed markets hover near zero.
Fitch and S&P's both rate South Africa debt at BBB-, one
notch above speculative grade.
Seen by numerous analysts as the most likely to push South
Africa to "junk" status, S&P said earlier in May that the weak
economy posed an immediate risk to the rating. S&P is due to
publish its review on June 3.
"I think bonds at 9 percent offer a very decent yield
considering that inflation in the medium to long term is
expected at 6 to 7 percent. It means you'd get a good 2 to 3
percent real return on bonds," said investment specialist at
Investec Asset Management Louis Niemand.
"If it were to go back to "Nene-gate" levels it would be a
screaming buy," said head of market and economic research at
Investment Solutions Lesiba Mothata.
Mothata was referring to the sharp sell-off in December that
followed Zuma's shock sacking of Nhlanhla Nene as finance
minister, when bond yields soared to 10.6 percent, their highest
level since the 2008 global financial crisis.
Mothata said 90 percent of South Africa's 2.2 trillion rand
($141 billion) debt was in local currency and rated as
investment grade.
Analysts said only a political upheaval could push the rand
denominated debt into junk territory.
"Things would have to deteriorate quite a bit in terms of
South Africa's institutional makeup, central bank independence,
fiscal policy and economic growth. And at this stage that seems
very unlikely," said investment analyst at Old Mutual Wealth
Izak Odendaal.
South Africa's local elections on Aug. 3 will be the
sternest political test that the ruling African National
Congress has faced since coming to power in 1994, analysts say.
Unemployment hit its highest level on record in the first
quarter, while the economy is expected to grow by less than 1
percent this year, clouding efforts by Finance Minister Pravin
Gordhan to fight off a credit downgrade.
"The downgrade to subinvestmmet will likely trip another
200,000 jobs within the formal economy," Chief economist at
Standard Bank Goolam Ballim said.
($1 = 15.6026 rand)
(Editing by James Macharia and Elaine Hardcastle)