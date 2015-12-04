JOHANNESBURG Dec 4 Standard & Poor's kept South
Africa's credit rating at BBB- on Friday but changed its outlook
to negative from stable, saying this reflected the view that
economic growth might be lower than expected.
In a statement, S&P said it expected GDP growth in 2016 to
remain around 1.6 percent and only increase above 2 percent
from 2017 as the capacity of electricity supply improved.
S&P had said in March Pretoria's rating was unlikely to
change in the next 24 months, but warned an electricity crunch
would shave 0.3 percent off economic growth this year.
