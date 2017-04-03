JOHANNESBURG, April 3 SP Global Ratings downgraded South Africa's sovereign credit rating to BB+ from BBB- grade on Monday, saying that the recent firing of the internationally respected finance minister posed a risk fiscal policy.

The rand fell by as much 2 percent to the dollar in response to the news of the downgrade, while government bonds also weakened sharply.

