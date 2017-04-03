JOHANNESBURG, April 3 South Africa's Treasury is committed to a responsible fiscal path following S&P Global Ratings decision to cut the country's sovereign credit rating to "junk", it said on Monday.

"South Africa is committed to a predictable and consistent policy framework, which responds to changing circumstances in a measured and transparent fashion," the Treasury said in statement.

