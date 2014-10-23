JOHANNESBURG Oct 23 South Africa's Richards Bay
Coal Terminal (RBCT), the largest in the world, has stopped
publishing monthly operational updates detailing shipments of
coal because it is "competitive information", its chief
executive said on Thursday.
"This information is commercial, it's a competitive
environment. RBCT has decided not to release it anymore,"
Nosipho Siwisa-Damasane told Reuters.
The data that RBCT used to regularly publish included the
amount of coal it exported each month and the tonnage of stocks
it held - information that traders and other market players
watched closely.
Siwisa-Damasane said RBCT remained on track to meet its
target of 72 million tonnes of coal exports in 2014, up from the
71 million shipped last year.
RBCT, a major exporter of coal to Europe and Asia, moves the
commodity on behalf of South African-based producers such as
Exxaro, Glencore and Sasol which are
also shareholders in terminal.
