JOHANNESBURG, July 17 South African mining firm Royal Bafokeng Platinum agreed a five-year wage deal with a trade union on Thursday without a dispute, a relief for a sector still recovering from a five-month stoppage.

RBPlat and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) agreed to increases ranging between 7 percent and 10.5 percent on basic pay with a housing project planned for completion at the end of the wage agreement.

Chief Executive Steve Phiri told a press conference that negotiations and the deal that emerged were not influenced by the strike led by the NUM's rival AMCU union and that RBPlat had taken a different approach to relations.

"We are not influenced by what the other people conclude. During negotiations both parties were seeking a solution rather than a fight," Phiri said.

The agreement will increase RBPlat's labour costs by 9.1 percent in the first three years.

About 70,000 AMCU members secured a basic wage increase of about 20 percent with world top producers Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin last month, ending a stoppage which brought Africa's most advanced economy to near recession levels.

A wildcat strike broke out at Impala's Marula mine after the official end to the AMCU strike by workers seeking similar increases to those of their colleagues.

RBPlat said its wage deal would be implemented in two stages - the first from July 2014 to June 2017 and the second from July 2017 to June 2019.

It said the agreement would be reviewed in 2017 to ensure pay increases were in line with the annual inflation rate at the time and aligned with industry wages. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Cropley/Ruth Pitchford)