JOHANNESBURG Oct 16 South Africa's Tiger Brands has recalled some of its cooking sauces and rice products after tests found traces of potentially carcinogenic ingredients, the food company said on Thursday.

Africa's largest food manufacturer has recalled 17,000 packs of its "Tastic Simply Delicious" line of instant rice and curry sauces, Naresh Singh, the managing executive of its rice and pasta business, told Reuters.

The recall affects seven of a 20-product range, or less than 1 percent of Tiger's rice business, Singh said.

The company said it found traces of the colourants methyl yellow and Sudan 1 in some of the products made between June and July of this year at a factory in India.

"These colourants can make food unsafe because of the possible toxicity and carcinogenic properties of such compounds," the company said.

Shares of Tiger Brands were down 0.82 percent at 308.45 rand at 0720 GMT.