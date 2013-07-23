JOHANNESBURG, July 23 South Africa on Tuesday ordered a recall of Dettol brand disinfectant liquid made by Britain's Reckitt Benckiser, saying the product used to fight household germs was not safe for consumer use.

The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications said the product, Dettol Disinfectant Liquid, failed a "bacterial efficacy test". Other products in the Dettol range are not impacted by the recall, the regulator said.