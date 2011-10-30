JOHANNESBURG Oct 30 South Africa's refineries
should again operate at over 95 percent of their total 708,000
barrels-per-day capacity by the third week of November, easing a
bitumen and liquefied petroleum gas shortage in the country, the
Sunday Times reported.
Africa's biggest economy has been hit by shortages of the
two products due to planned and unplanned shutdowns at four of
the country's six refineries.
The paper was citing Avhapfani Tshifularo, executive
director at the South African Petroleum Industry Association.
Tshifularo could not immediately be reached for comment.
South Africa's LPG supplies were particularly constrained by
the lack of sufficient import capacity for the product, which
was costly and would take time to build, industry officials have
said.
LPG is used in manufacturing processes, as fuel and by
households, while bitumen is used in road construction.
Engen Petroleum's 125,000 barrels-per-day plant will be shut
until the end of November due to a fire and planned maintenance
works at the plant.
State-owned PetroSA has said its 45,000 bpd gas-to-liquids
(GTL) Mossel Bay refinery experienced a steam line failure
during the start-up process following planned repairs and would
remain shut for a few weeks.
The 180,000 bpd SAPREF refinery, jointly owned by Shell
(RDSa.L) and BP shut one of its process units for repairs
after a problem was discovered during a post-maintenance
restart. A spokeswoman said on Thursday it would take around two
weeks to repair the unit.
The remaining refineries include Chevron's 100,000
bpd Chevref refinery, the 108,000 bpd Natref refinery jointly
owned by Sasol and Total and Sasol's 150,000
bpd refinery at Secunda.
