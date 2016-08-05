CAPE TOWN Aug 5 A wage strike by around 15,000
workers in the petrochemical industry that has led to some
shortages will enter its second week on Monday after employers
and union leaders failed to break an impasse threatening fuel
supplies, officials said on Friday.
Workers belonging to the Chemical, Energy, Paper, Printing,
Wood and Allied Workers union (CEPPWAWU) began the strike last
Thursday, demanding a 9 percent wage hike for 2016, while
employers were offering less due to poor domestic growth and
subdued global oil prices.
"Offers made by employers did not yield any benefit so there
is no agreement at all. The strike will definitely continue,"
said Clement Chitja, head of collective bargaining at CEPPWAWU,
following a meeting with employers.
There were no further meetings scheduled, industry and union
officials said.
Refineries, including those operated by Shell, BP
, Chevron and Sasol, have maintained
output although there were disruptions to deliveries as millions
voted on Wednesday, industry body SAPIA said.
The South African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA)
said on its official Twitter account on Friday that
replenishment of services stations were "progressing well".
South Africa is a net importer of refined petroleum products
and any supply disruptions will hurt an economy on the brink of
a recession and growth is expected to stagnate this year.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)