CAPE TOWN Aug 5 A wage strike by around 15,000 workers in the petrochemical industry that has led to some shortages will enter its second week on Monday after employers and union leaders failed to break an impasse threatening fuel supplies, officials said on Friday.

Workers belonging to the Chemical, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers union (CEPPWAWU) began the strike last Thursday, demanding a 9 percent wage hike for 2016, while employers were offering less due to poor domestic growth and subdued global oil prices.

"Offers made by employers did not yield any benefit so there is no agreement at all. The strike will definitely continue," said Clement Chitja, head of collective bargaining at CEPPWAWU, following a meeting with employers.

There were no further meetings scheduled, industry and union officials said.

Refineries, including those operated by Shell, BP , Chevron and Sasol, have maintained output although there were disruptions to deliveries as millions voted on Wednesday, industry body SAPIA said.

The South African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA) said on its official Twitter account on Friday that replenishment of services stations were "progressing well".

South Africa is a net importer of refined petroleum products and any supply disruptions will hurt an economy on the brink of a recession and growth is expected to stagnate this year. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)