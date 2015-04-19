CAPE TOWN, April 19 A planned shutdown at South
Africa's largest refinery, the SAPREF plant co-owned by Shell
and BP, will be brought forward to this week
after a worker died in hospital following a flash fire, a
spokeswoman said on Sunday.
The worker, one of three hospitalised after a pipeline fire
erupted at the 172,000 barrel a day plant on Friday night,
succumbed to his wounds on Sunday. Two others remain in a stable
condition, spokeswoman Cindy Govender said.
"In the wake of the incident the SAPREF refinery will bring
forward a planned site shutdown to this week," she said in a
statement, adding that investigations are under way to ascertain
the extent of the damage to infrastructure and the cause of the
fire.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by David Goodman)