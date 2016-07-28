* Oil refineries in South Africa coping with strike
* Contingency plans to help secure fuel supplies
* Workers want better wages in troubled economy
(Recasts with SAPREF comment)
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, July 28 South Africa's largest oil
refinery, jointly operated by Shell and BP, has
not shut down due to a workers' strike over wages, a spokeswoman
said on Thursday, contradicting an earlier union claim.
"The plant has not stopped production and we have measures
in place to ensure continued safe operation during the national
CEPPWAWU strike," spokeswoman Cindy Govender said.
A senior union official had said the refinery, situated in
the east coast Durban port and capable of refining 190,000
barrels per day of crude oil, had come to a "standstill" on the
first day of an indefinite strike by the Chemical, Energy,
Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers union (CEPPWAWU).
Workers belonging to CEPPWAWU had issued a notice to strike
in the petrochemical sector, seeking a 9 percent wage hike from
employers offering less.
Work was unaffected at other major refineries operated by
Chevron, Total, South African petrochemical
firm Sasol, and national oil firm PetroSA.
"Operations continue as normal and there is no impact on
production," Sasol spokesman Alex Anderson said as firms moved
to mitigate any potential fuel shortages in Africa's most
industrialised economy and a net importer of refined petroleum
products.
"While nothing can be guaranteed, we will do as much as
reasonably possible to ensure the continued supply of fuel
products to our customers," Chevron spokeswoman Suzanne
Pullinger said.
The National Petroleum Employer's Association has said a
stagnating economy at home and weak global oil prices meant they
could only offer a 7 percent raise this year, and an April CPI
inflation plus 1.5 percent the following year.
CEPPWAWU members are also expected to start a national wage
strike in the pharmaceutical sector on Friday, when around
23,000 workers in both the petrochemical and pharmaceutical
sectors will down tools for better pay.
Higher-than-inflation wage increases, which are being sought
this year in negotiations in the mining, petroleum and
manufacturing sectors, have been flagged by policymakers as a
danger to an already weak economy.
(Editing by James Macharia and Mark Potter)