JOHANNESBURG Oct 6 South Africa has tapped the
head of risk management at a local investment bank as its next
banking regulator, the central bank said in a statement on
Thursday.
Rene van Wyk, currently at Nedbank Capital, a unit of
Nedbank Group , will take over as registrar of banks in
Africa's top economy on Nov. 1, the South African Reserve Bank
said.
A chartered accountant, Van Wyk joined Nedbank in 1993 and
has held a series of senior positions within the firm.
Van Wyk will replace interim registrar Michael Backbeard,
who stepped into the position after Errol Kruger exited the job
at the end of July. Kruger was widely credited with steering
banks in the country safely through the credit crisis.
Van Wyk will take over the job at a time when global banking
regulations have yet to be finalised.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)