JOHANNESBURG Oct 6 South Africa has tapped the head of risk management at a local investment bank as its next banking regulator, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Rene van Wyk, currently at Nedbank Capital, a unit of Nedbank Group , will take over as registrar of banks in Africa's top economy on Nov. 1, the South African Reserve Bank said.

A chartered accountant, Van Wyk joined Nedbank in 1993 and has held a series of senior positions within the firm.

Van Wyk will replace interim registrar Michael Backbeard, who stepped into the position after Errol Kruger exited the job at the end of July. Kruger was widely credited with steering banks in the country safely through the credit crisis.

Van Wyk will take over the job at a time when global banking regulations have yet to be finalised. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)