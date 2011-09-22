BRIEF-Palestine Securities Exchange FY profit rises
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 22 South Africa's Reserve Bank left the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 percent on Thursday as expected, saying the depreciation of the rand posed an upside risk to inflation.
All 27 economists polled by Reuters last week saw the rate holding steady, but four stil saw a chance of a rate cut either in November of early next year.
The Bank slashed rates by a cumulative 650 basis points over a two-year period ending in November 2010, but has left them unchanged this year. (Reporting by Phumza Macanda)
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it is in the early stages of examining the possibility of acquiring local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores.
BERLIN, Feb 12 Greece and its lenders should quickly approve a review of reforms the indebted country must take in return for unlocking new loans, a senior European Union official said on Sunday, warning of financial instability in the euro zone if the issue lingers.