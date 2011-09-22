JOHANNESBURG, Sept 22 South Africa's Reserve Bank left the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 percent on Thursday as expected, saying the depreciation of the rand posed an upside risk to inflation.

All 27 economists polled by Reuters last week saw the rate holding steady, but four stil saw a chance of a rate cut either in November of early next year.

The Bank slashed rates by a cumulative 650 basis points over a two-year period ending in November 2010, but has left them unchanged this year. (Reporting by Phumza Macanda)