JOHANNESBURG, June 7 South Africa's net gold and
foreign exchange reserves fell to $47.672 billion at the end of
May from $48.823 billion in April, data from the central bank
showed on Thursday.
Gross reserves also dropped to $48.907 billion in May from
$49.942 in April, the bank said in a statement posted on its
website.
The forward position, which represents the bank's unsettled
spot or swap transactions, was at $6.270 billion in May compared
with $6.409 billion the previous month.
