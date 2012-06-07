JOHANNESBURG, June 7 South Africa's net gold and foreign exchange reserves fell to $47.672 billion at the end of May from $48.823 billion in April, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.

Gross reserves also dropped to $48.907 billion in May from $49.942 in April, the bank said in a statement posted on its website.

The forward position, which represents the bank's unsettled spot or swap transactions, was at $6.270 billion in May compared with $6.409 billion the previous month. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda)