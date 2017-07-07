America Movil says completes deal to buy spectrum from Grupo MVS
MEXICO CITY, July 7 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil has completed its purchase of rights to 60 megahertz of spectrum from Grupo MVS, America Movil said on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG, July 7 South Africa's net foreign reserves rose to $42.235 billion in June from $42.016 billion in May, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.
Gross reserves increased to $47.352 billion from $47.241 billion, the central bank data showed.
The forward position, which represents the central bank's unsettled or swap transactions, fell to $2.464 billion in June from $2.504 billion in the previous month. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)
