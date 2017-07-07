JOHANNESBURG, July 7 South Africa's net foreign reserves rose to $42.235 billion in June from $42.016 billion in May, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Gross reserves increased to $47.352 billion from $47.241 billion, the central bank data showed.

The forward position, which represents the central bank's unsettled or swap transactions, fell to $2.464 billion in June from $2.504 billion in the previous month. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)