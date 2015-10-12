* Retail expansion in South Africa has plateaued
By Mfuneko Toyana
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 12 A short drive west of
Johannesburg on the edge of a fading bohemian high street stands
27 Boxes, a mosaic-coloured retail centre built entirely of old
shipping containers.
Opened in August, it consists of twenty-seven iron
containers stacked Lego-like into three floors of stores ranging
from a green grocer, al fresco coffee houses and a
Philadelphia-style grill house, to a toddler-wear boutique and
bicycle rental shop.
Retail expansion in South Africa, especially in the small
business sector, has plateaued along with the wider economy,
while consumer confidence recently dropped to a 14-year low,
intensifying the battle for people's wallets.
27 Boxes is an innovative attempt to find a new avenue of
growth for small traders.
"We are in that space between market and mall," said owner
and property developer Paul Lapham, whose company is also behind
a 280-room apartment block in Johannesburg's city centre built
from second-hand cargo containers.
The aim is to tap into two retail trends in South Africa,
which ranks sixth in the world by number of shopping malls.
On the one hand, economic growth is subdued and
cash-strapped consumers are looking to make their money go
further. That means retailers need to cut down on overheads to
help them offer low prices.
On the other, an expanding middle class is looking for new
retail experiences beyond the replica mega-malls springing up
across the country.
"The traditional shopping centre model is turning on its
head," said Belinda Clur, retail specialist and director of Clur
Research International.
"Creative, niche, differentiated store types now seem
preferred to replicated options and smaller, focused formats
seem favoured over large, cumbersome alternatives," according to
Clur's research on shopping mall trends.
Moving to 27 Boxes is a step up for clothes retailer
Michelle Arries, who used to sell African couture at pop-up
stores in the street markets that have mushroomed across South
African cities in the last decade.
"We wanted to come to a semi-formal setting. And this space
is particularly for the person who wants something different,"
said Arries, who has fashioned a fitting room into the middle of
the narrow space by setting up arcs of thick linen curtain.
Using containers enabled Lapham to cut the typical 18-month
construction period for a bricks-and-mortar mall by about half.
"It's very affordable and creates a visually interesting
look and feel," he said.
Transnational freight operator Maersk, seeing
growth in demand for used containers, has created a sales
division, joining a handful of companies actively courting
non-traditional buyers.
Kevin Jaques, manager for Maersk's Southern Africa sales
team, said the firm had so far this year around 1,200 of the
4,500 shipping containers currently available in South Africa. A
single box sells for between $700 and $1,200.
"They're like flexible building blocks and you can pretty
much do anything you imagine. You can build hotels, hospitals,
anything, because they're modular and can take up 100 megatons
of pressure," said Jaques.
(Editing by James Macharia and Mark Potter)