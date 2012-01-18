JOHANNESBURG Jan 18 Growth in South Africa's retail sales slowed to 6.8 percent year-on-year at constant prices in November from a revised 7.5 percent in October, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis in November, retail sales contracted 0.3 percent and grew 7.3 percent in the three months to November compared with the same period a year ago.

Economists polled by Reuters this week expected retail sales growth to slow to 7.2 percent year-on-year from the 7.4 percent initially reported by the statistics agency for October.

(Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Ed Cropley)