UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Jan 16 Growth in South Africa's retail sales quickened to 3.4 percent year-on-year in November compared with a revised 0.9 percent expansion in October, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.
On a month-on-month basis, sales were up by 0.9 percent in November, and increased by 3 percent in the three months to November compared with the same period a year ago.
Economists in a Reuters survey expected retail sales growth of 1.5 percent in November. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Helen Nyambura Mwaura)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources